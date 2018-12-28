Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Urban, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Urban, MD is a Dermatologist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Urban works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abilene Dermatology & Skin Surgery3190 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 672-5603
-
2
Hendrick Health System118 S Park Dr Ste C, Brownwood, TX 76801 Directions (325) 600-4264
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urban?
Pleasant
About Dr. Craig Urban, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1184705071
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University School Med
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban works at
Dr. Urban has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.