Dr. Craig Tuohy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Tuohy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Tuohy works at
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Directions
Fast, easy and pain free. Very good information before and after procedure.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1225043086
- U Ariz Coll Med
- University of Arizona
- U Ariz Coll Med
- McGill University
- Gastroenterology
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Tuohy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tuohy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tuohy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuohy works at
Dr. Tuohy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuohy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuohy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuohy.
