See All Hand Surgeons in Geneva, IL
Dr. Craig Torosian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Torosian, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (81)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Torosian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

Dr. Torosian works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute
    1975 Lin Lor Ln # Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 468-1400
  4. 4
    Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute
    2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torosian?

    Nov 08, 2022
    My mother had a very challenging break and Dr. Torosian was great at fixing the break and keeping me informed of the potential issues.
    — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Torosian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Torosian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Torosian to family and friends

    Dr. Torosian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Torosian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Torosian, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Torosian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205816246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Torosian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torosian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torosian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torosian has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torosian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Torosian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torosian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torosian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torosian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Torosian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.