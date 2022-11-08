Overview

Dr. Craig Torosian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Torosian works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.