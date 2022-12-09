Overview

Dr. Craig Thomajan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Thomajan works at Austin Foot and Ankle Specialists in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.