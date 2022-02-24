Overview

Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Ternovits works at The Lett Center in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN and Mt Juliet, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.