Dr. Craig Sweet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Sweet, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Sweet works at
Embryo Donation International, P.L.12611 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-5728
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Sweet is amazing! He is very thorough & completely transparent. He does not do/recommend anything without telling you the ups and downs of EVERYTHING. He’s knowledgeable & his staff is amazing as well. All of the ladies are super nice. I had to undergo a huge procedure and was extremely nervous. He made me feel comfortable with putting my life in his hands. He has great bedside manner and is very personable. What I like most about him is that he gives it to you straight. He does not tell you what you want to hear, but what you NEED to hear. He knows what he is doing and is completely comfortable in his skill. I would recommend him a million times over. He changed my life & I’m super grateful to have had him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Craig Sweet, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 37 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sweet speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
