Dr. Craig Sweet, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (90)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Sweet, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and HealthPark Medical Center.

Dr. Sweet works at Embryo Donation International, P.L. in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Embryo Donation International, P.L.
    12611 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-5728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Endometriosis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Sweet is amazing! He is very thorough & completely transparent. He does not do/recommend anything without telling you the ups and downs of EVERYTHING. He’s knowledgeable & his staff is amazing as well. All of the ladies are super nice. I had to undergo a huge procedure and was extremely nervous. He made me feel comfortable with putting my life in his hands. He has great bedside manner and is very personable. What I like most about him is that he gives it to you straight. He does not tell you what you want to hear, but what you NEED to hear. He knows what he is doing and is completely comfortable in his skill. I would recommend him a million times over. He changed my life & I’m super grateful to have had him as my surgeon.
    Allaunah Williams — Apr 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Craig Sweet, MD
    About Dr. Craig Sweet, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790891653
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweet works at Embryo Donation International, P.L. in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sweet’s profile.

    Dr. Sweet speaks Creole, French and Spanish.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

