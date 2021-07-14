See All Phlebologists in Owings Mills, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Suchin, MD

Phlebology
5 (99)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Suchin, MD is a Phlebologist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Suchin works at Baltimore Vascular Care in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baltimore Vascular Care
    25 Crossroads Dr Ste 110, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 756-8580
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
PET Scan
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
PET Scan

Treatment frequency



Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Women's Health And Wellness Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2021
    I loved that he said this was his favorite procedure, I felt safe. I thought he was professional and knowledgeable. Overall thrilled at how godo things were.
    Sally T. — Jul 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Craig Suchin, MD
    About Dr. Craig Suchin, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154322071
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
