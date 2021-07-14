Dr. Craig Suchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Suchin, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Suchin, MD is a Phlebologist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Phlebology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Suchin works at
Locations
Baltimore Vascular Care25 Crossroads Dr Ste 110, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 756-8580Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I loved that he said this was his favorite procedure, I felt safe. I thought he was professional and knowledgeable. Overall thrilled at how godo things were.
About Dr. Craig Suchin, MD
- Phlebology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154322071
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suchin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Suchin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suchin.
