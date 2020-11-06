Overview

Dr. Craig Stevens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Stevens works at Triangle Family Care P.A. in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.