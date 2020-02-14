Dr. Stemmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Stemmer, MD
Dr. Craig Stemmer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Craig L. Stemmer MD PA
2900 N Military Trl Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DOCTOR STEMMER IS THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CARING DOCTOR PERIOD
Nephrology
41 years of experience
English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1013900299
MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Stemmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stemmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stemmer has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Gout.
Dr. Stemmer speaks Chinese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stemmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
