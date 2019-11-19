Dr. Craig Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Steiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Steiner works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6344Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Center of South Florida7975 NW 154th St Ste 460, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (954) 473-6344
-
3
Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 473-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steiner?
I was sent to Dr. Steiner by my employer for a neck injury he has amazing credentials he examined me very thoroughly and order the MRI when reviewing the findings of the test he pointed out some concerns that I should see my family doctor about things that no one else that ever told me thank you
About Dr. Craig Steiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568774206
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steiner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.