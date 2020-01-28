Overview

Dr. Craig Stauffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Stauffer works at Peninsula Primary Care/Montage Health in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.