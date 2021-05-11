Dr. Craig Staebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Staebel, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Staebel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Texas A & M University and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Staebel works at
Locations
-
1
Breast Reconstruction Associates3201 S Austin Ave Ste 305, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5158
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staebel?
I’ll begin this review by simply stating that Dr. Staebel is, by far, the most professional, talented, compassionate, kind and genuine cosmetic surgeon. His office staff is efficient, friendly and caring…always striving to be helpful and willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that their patients are 100% happy with their total experience. Recently, I decided that it was time for a mini facelift as age was creeping up on me. Frightened by the prospect of this surgery, combined with the fact that I no longer lived in Texas, made for some serious doubts. But, I decided that the only person I trusted with surgery to my face was Dr. Staebel AND there is no other staff that could take care of all the details like the staff at Georgetown Plastic Surgery. Long story short, after taking care of all preoperative visits, etc., I drove 9 hours to Georgetown to have my surgery. I am ESTATIC over the results. I must say…I LOOK AMAZING!!!
About Dr. Craig Staebel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1669423018
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Texas A & M University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staebel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staebel works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Staebel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.