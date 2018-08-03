See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Craig Spenner Sr, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Spenner Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Spenner Sr works at Premire Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spenner Dermatology Inc.
    439 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 206, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2018
    Dr Spencer is a very caring person—He explains everything well—a real gentleman and fun to visit-I would definitely recommend him
    Gayle — Aug 03, 2018
    About Dr. Craig Spenner Sr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154320877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Spenner Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spenner Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spenner Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spenner Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spenner Sr works at Premire Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Spenner Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Spenner Sr has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spenner Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spenner Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spenner Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spenner Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spenner Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

