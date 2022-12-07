Dr. Craig Spellman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Spellman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Spellman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Spellman works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center701 W 5th St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 703-5340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Odessa Va Cboc8050 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 703-5379
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spellman?
Good visit had a great reportDr Spellman does a good job of keeping the Diabetes in check I’m an elderly person not computer literate I wish they could be more efficient in answering the phone for refills
About Dr. Craig Spellman, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174587935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.