Dr. Craig Spellman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Spellman works at Texas Tech Physicians Of The Permian Basin Family Medicine in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.