Dr. Craig Speiser, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Speiser, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.

Dr. Speiser works at Northeast Endocrinology in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 330, Concord, NC 28025 (704) 403-8320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Stanly

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 16, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Speiser for many years. As his patient, I couldn’t ask for a more professional, thorough, and caring doctor. He, as well as his staff, work very hard to see that my needs are taken care of whether by a phone call or office visit.
    Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Speiser, DO

    Education & Certifications

    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Speiser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speiser works at Northeast Endocrinology in Concord, NC. View the full address on Dr. Speiser’s profile.

    Dr. Speiser has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Speiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

