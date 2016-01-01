Dr. Craig Smolow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Smolow, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Smolow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Port Washington Gastroenterology PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste N204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Smolow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
