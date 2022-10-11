See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Smith, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Midwest Hematolgy/Oncolgy Assoc in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 911-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Smart, well trained, experienced with down to earth common sense.
    — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962519785
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Hospital Wash University
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
