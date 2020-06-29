Overview

Dr. Craig Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Duly Health and Care in Lombard, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL, Naperville, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.