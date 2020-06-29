Dr. Craig Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Dupage Medical Group Ltd.25 N Winfield Rd Ste 405, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 790-1221
-
3
Urology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 790-1221
-
4
Urology16519 S Route 59 Ste D, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 790-1221
-
5
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith is a caring considerate physician. He took time to explain my test results and trends over the years, along with my condition. He answered all my questions while outlining exactly how an upcoming test would be performed. I’m a new patient of his but was greatly impressed with him.
About Dr. Craig Smith, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225098031
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.