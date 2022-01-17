Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Skolnick Eye Institute641 University Blvd Ste 111, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 296-2010
- Jupiter Medical Center
Staff was phenomenal and Doctor skolnick was very kind, and Phyllis was a very helpful front desk lady
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1689699654
- U Of Mn Cornea Exter Dis & Refrac Surg
- U Of Il Eye & Ear Infirm
- U Of Chicago
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Michigan
Dr. Skolnick has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnick.
