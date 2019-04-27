Dr. Craig Skalla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Skalla, DPM
Overview
Dr. Craig Skalla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Skalla works at
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Medical Group LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 691-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skalla?
Great doctor was able to diagnose my problem with my feet and big toes. I would recommend him to anyone having problems with their feet. Great personality and easy communication with Dr. Skalla.
About Dr. Craig Skalla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265570691
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skalla works at
Dr. Skalla has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Skalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.