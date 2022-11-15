Dr. Craig Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Siegel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
Austin Heart - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 110, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4063Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If it weren't for Dr. Siegel and many other fine surgeons, I would not be here today. He added a stint after i had my bypass's. When I was in the Hospital, he came by quite frequently to check on me. His visits were appreciated as the hospital can be a lonely place and he has a pleasant demeanor. I would recommend Dr. Siegel's services to anyone.
About Dr. Craig Siegel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1265496582
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.