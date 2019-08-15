Dr. Craig Shrift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Shrift, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Shrift, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Shrift works at
Locations
Heritage Pediatrics3720 Market St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 909-4670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shrift has been my toddler son’s pediatrician since birth. When I had to bring him in at two weeks old for an emergency visit and Dr Shrift wasn’t available, a different doctor at the same practice told me to limit his formula due to reflux. She refused to listen to my observations in the following weeks as my son screamed his head off constantly. Dr Shrift was the only one who would listen to my concerns that my son was just hungry and needed to be fed! My husband and I didn’t understand why we had to fight so hard to get our concerns taken seriously and now refuse to schedule with any other pediatrician. It was barbaric to limit our baby’s food like that! Dr Shrift is also great with my son and I trust him.
About Dr. Craig Shrift, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548220528
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrift has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrift accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrift. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrift.
Dr. Shrift has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).