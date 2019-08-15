See All Pediatricians in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Craig Shrift, MD

Pediatrics
41 years of experience
Dr. Craig Shrift, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Shrift works at Children's Community Pediatrics in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heritage Pediatrics
    3720 Market St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 909-4670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 15, 2019
    Dr Shrift has been my toddler son's pediatrician since birth. When I had to bring him in at two weeks old for an emergency visit and Dr Shrift wasn't available, a different doctor at the same practice told me to limit his formula due to reflux. She refused to listen to my observations in the following weeks as my son screamed his head off constantly. Dr Shrift was the only one who would listen to my concerns that my son was just hungry and needed to be fed! My husband and I didn't understand why we had to fight so hard to get our concerns taken seriously and now refuse to schedule with any other pediatrician. It was barbaric to limit our baby's food like that! Dr Shrift is also great with my son and I trust him.
    JAS14 — Aug 15, 2019
    About Dr. Craig Shrift, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548220528
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Shrift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrift has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrift works at Children's Community Pediatrics in Camp Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shrift’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrift. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrift.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

