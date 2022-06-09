Overview

Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Shouse works at Irwin B Malament DPM in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.