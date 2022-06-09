See All Podiatrists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Shouse works at Irwin B Malament DPM in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Irwin B Malament DPM
    3410 N High School Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 299-2644
  2. 2
    Irwin B Malament DPM
    8801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 299-2644
  3. 3
    Putnam County Hospital
    1542 S Bloomington St Fl 3, Greencastle, IN 46135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 299-2644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Putnam County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shouse?

    Jun 09, 2022
    Beyond excellent. Explained a lot in detail I could understand. Great bedside manner. And I heard from another surgeon he is quite a good surgeon in the OR. As 'Hawkeye' aka Captain Pierce 4077th MASH used to say about people 'finest kind' Phil Casey.
    Phil Casey — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shouse to family and friends

    Dr. Shouse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shouse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM.

    About Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760801195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loretto Hospital/ Hugar Foot and Ankle Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shouse has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.