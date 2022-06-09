Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM
Dr. Craig Shouse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Putnam County Hospital.
Irwin B Malament DPM3410 N High School Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Directions (317) 299-2644
Irwin B Malament DPM8801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 299-2644
Putnam County Hospital1542 S Bloomington St Fl 3, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (317) 299-2644
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Putnam County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Beyond excellent. Explained a lot in detail I could understand. Great bedside manner. And I heard from another surgeon he is quite a good surgeon in the OR. As 'Hawkeye' aka Captain Pierce 4077th MASH used to say about people 'finest kind' Phil Casey.
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1760801195
- Loretto Hospital/ Hugar Foot and Ankle Clinic
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Franklin College
- Foot Surgery
