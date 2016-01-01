Overview

Dr. Craig Shapiro, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Shapiro works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.