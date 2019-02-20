See All Otolaryngologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Shapiro works at Broward Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, & Allergy in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Broward Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, & Allergy
    500 N Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 438-7171

  Memorial Hospital West

Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup

Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Chronic Tonsillitis
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Otitis Media
Tonsillitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Broken Nose
Chronic Laryngitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergies
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Cholesteatoma
Common Cold
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Disorders
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Obstruction
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Careplus
    CeltiCare Health
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida
    Dimension Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Meritain Health
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Feb 20, 2019
    Dr. Shapiro has been my family physician for over 20 years. He has helped us from a simple cold to cancer in my family. I will always be forever grateful to have an experienced doctor in my community.
    EF in Hollywood , FL — Feb 20, 2019
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, Spanish
    1134120843
    american osteophatic college otolaryngo
    Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med, Otolaryngology
    Botsford General Hospital
    Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    University of Florida
    Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Broward Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, & Allergy in Pembroke Pines, FL.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

