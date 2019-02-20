Overview

Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Shapiro works at Broward Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, & Allergy in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.