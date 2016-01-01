Dr. Craig Shadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Shadur, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Shadur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Locations
Iowa Kidney Physicians PC1215 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 336-6557Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Regional Medical Center1700 W Townline St, Creston, IA 50801 Directions (641) 782-5202
East Des Moines Dialysis1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 208, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ottumwa Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Shadur, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1851354674
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadur accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadur has seen patients for Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shadur speaks Spanish.
Dr. Shadur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadur.
