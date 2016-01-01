See All Nephrologists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Craig Shadur, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Craig Shadur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital

Dr. Shadur works at Iowa Kidney Physicians in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Creston, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Iowa Kidney Physicians PC
    1215 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 336-6557
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Greater Regional Medical Center
    1700 W Townline St, Creston, IA 50801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 782-5202
  3. 3
    East Des Moines Dialysis
    1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 208, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ottumwa Regional Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance

    About Dr. Craig Shadur, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851354674
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Shadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadur has seen patients for Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shadur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

