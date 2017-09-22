Dr. Craig Senzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Senzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Senzon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9100 Belvedere Rd Ste 109, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 249-7575
-
2
Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
best dr. i drive from psl to see him. i never had such a gret dr beaides my reg internal md. im lucky to have 2 great dr.s and his staff is awesome. there is no frakie there.. just tge wife whos so nice and secretary kimmy. all awesome. dont listwn any bad reviews. there prob just bunch of jerks who make scenes. hes a good dr. i give him 100 stars and his staff. i will comtinue to drive far as he is worth it. excuse mistyoe. o shake and wrong letter hits. pain to fix all time. my friend see him
About Dr. Craig Senzon, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215924394
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senzon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senzon has seen patients for Vertigo, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Senzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.