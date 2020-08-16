Dr. Craig Selzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Selzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Selzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30 N Medical Dr Ste 3C127, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Selzman performed my second Aortic root and valve repair in March of 2019. From my first meeting with him; I had total confidence. He put me at ease and answered all my questions thoroughly. Having had complications during my first surgery ( perfomed in ND) which almost led to my demise I was more than worried to undergo the same procedure a second time. My second surgery was with Dr. Selzman was a much better experience physically and mentally and the Cardia Rehab provided by U of U was excellent. I am so grateful that my cardiologist recommended Dr. Selzman.
About Dr. Craig Selzman, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902991144
Education & Certifications
- University Colo Health Scis Center
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Selzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selzman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
