Dr. Craig Seaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Seaman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and von Willebrand Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3636 Blvd of the Allies Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 209-7280
- 2 3601 5th Ave Ste 3B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 586-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Jefferson Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Seaman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1366605826
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
