Overview

Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Schwartz works at Premier Vein & Body by Schwartz in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.