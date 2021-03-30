Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO
Overview
Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Premier Vein & Body by Schwartz1300 E 104th St, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 451-8346
Vein Centers for Excellence of Kc11409 Ash St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-8346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Freedom Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see Dr. Schwartz based on his reputation in the industry for some green veins behind my knees. I was nervous b/c my mom has bad veins, and so did my grandma. After a visual exam and then ultrasound exam, he explained my condition to me and how a laser treatment would help. Subsequent treatment was simple with very minimal recovery time, very happy with how my legs look and feel.
About Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780689810
Education & Certifications
- Olympia Fields, 1994, Vascular Surgery
- Botsford Hospital, 1988, General Surgery
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Tufts University In Massachusetts
