Dr. Sauter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Sauter works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 259-8207Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sauter?
Dr. Sauter saved my life. I had myelo fibrosis, which could only be corrected with a stem cell transplant. Dr. Sauter and the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center guided me and my family through the arduous process in 2012. If not for him (and all the staff there) I would not be alive to write this.
About Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447494612
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauter works at
Dr. Sauter has seen patients for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.