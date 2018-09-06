Dr. Craig Sande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Sande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Sande, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sande works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants880 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can not say enough good things about Dr. Sande he really is the best and very much worth the wait to see. He is very experienced in treating all GI conditions and excellent communications with patients.
About Dr. Craig Sande, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sande has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Celiac Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sande. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.