Dr. Craig Rundbaken, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Craig Rundbaken, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Rundbaken works at Craig M. Rundbaken D.o. Pllc in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Craig M. Rundbaken D.o. Pllc
    13830 W Camino del Sol Ste 240, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 975-0500
    Banner Boswell Medical Center
    10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 977-7211
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 04, 2022
    Dr. Rundbaken exemplifies exactly what every doctor should be. Professional, knowledgable, exceptional at diagnosing and treatment plans - and explaining in easy-to-understand words. He is an expert in everything regarding pulmonary. Being a patient for more than several years - I trust my health to he and his staff 200%.
    Janet Edmondson — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Rundbaken, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720072903
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
