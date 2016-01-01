See All Anesthesiologists in Albuquerque, NM
Overview

Dr. Craig Rumbaugh II is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Rumbaugh II works at New Mexico Pain Center in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Roswell, NM, Las Cruces, NM and Alamogordo, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Pain Center
    3600 Coors Blvd NW Ste A200, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 264-9961
  2. 2
    New Mexico Pain Center of Roswell
    2730 N Wilshire Blvd, Roswell, NM 88201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 395-7246
  3. 3
    Las Cruces Pain Center
    880 S Telshor Blvd Ste 100, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 598-7246
  4. 4
    Newmexico Pain Center of Alamogordo
    20 S New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 395-7246

  • Lovelace Regional Hospital

About Dr. Craig Rumbaugh II

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184019127
