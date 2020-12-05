Dr. Craig Ruetzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruetzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Ruetzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Ruetzel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Locations
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
William K Rand III, MD Gynecology824 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 410-7395
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Kind and caring. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig Ruetzel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033129218
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest School Of Med
- Bowman Gray Sch Med/Nc Bapt Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Duke University
