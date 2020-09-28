Overview

Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Rudnick works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.