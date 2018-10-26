Overview

Dr. Craig Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Ross works at South Arbor Family Care in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.