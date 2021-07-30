Overview

Dr. Craig Rosen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Morristown Cardiology Assocs in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.