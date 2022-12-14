Dr. Craig Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Rogers, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (313) 916-8078
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Group2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K9, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Comfortable, explained everything for me to understand.
About Dr. Craig Rogers, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1689602815
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Japanese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.