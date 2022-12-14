See All Urologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Craig Rogers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Rogers, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Rogers, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Rogers works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urologic Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD
Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Tollefson, MD
Dr. Matthew Tollefson, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 325-2839
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus
    39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-8078
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Medical Group
    2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K9, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?

    Dec 14, 2022
    Comfortable, explained everything for me to understand.
    Anonymous — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Rogers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Rogers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rogers to family and friends

    Dr. Rogers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rogers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Rogers, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Rogers, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689602815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Rogers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.