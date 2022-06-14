See All Hand Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Craig Rodner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Rodner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Rodner works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Connecticut Health Center
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6630
  2. 2
    Avon Office
    2 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Rodner was wonderful. He explained everything in terms I could understand. His staff is great as well.
    About Dr. Craig Rodner, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063471290
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Swarthmore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Rodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

