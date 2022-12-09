Dr. Craig Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Richter, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Richter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
SightMD NY Huntington700 New York Ave Lowr Level, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richter is kind and thorough. I have complete confidence in the care given. The office staff are also very kind and friendly. I would definitely recommend this SightMD office.
About Dr. Craig Richter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851308068
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Glaucoma and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.