Dr. Craig Richman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Richman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
Have sleep apnea. Received replacement by Philips. Required new supplies. Dr. Richman was thorough in his examination and assisted me in being able to order my supplies. Very courteous and attentive to details. I will continue seeing him for my needs regarding sleep apnea.
About Dr. Craig Richman, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902806284
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Richman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
