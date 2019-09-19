See All Plastic Surgeons in Westminster, CO
Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Reynolds works at CHPG St. Anthony North Family Medicine in Westminster, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHPG St. Anthony North Family Medicine
    2551 W 84th Ave, Westminster, CO 80031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 430-3220
    Wadsworth Surgical Center Inc
    3280 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 985-3303

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Grafts

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 19, 2019
    I had a complete face and neck lift , done by Dr. Reynolds in 1988. He did a fantastic job.!!. To this day ( I am now 93) People are still amazed at how young I look, when all I wanted was to look better. It was a complete success and I've been completely happy with his work. It was also a very easy experience..This is the first time I've given him the Thanks he deserves. !
    Constance Wood Stephan — Sep 19, 2019
    About Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174706006
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Colo Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Nc Bapt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
