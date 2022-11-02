Dr. Craig Reiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Reiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Reiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital South and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Reiss works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Health Specialists, LLC121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 303, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Mercy Hospital South
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiss?
Routine follow-up. No new issues.
About Dr. Craig Reiss, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386680429
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiss works at
Dr. Reiss has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.