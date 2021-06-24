Overview

Dr. Craig Recko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vermilion, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.



Dr. Recko works at Mercy Health in Vermilion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.