Dr. Craig Prokos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Prokos works at Nephrology Services of Jupiter Medical Specialists, Jupiter, FL in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.