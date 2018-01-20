See All Spine Surgeons in Geneva, IL
Dr. Craig Popp, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Popp, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Popp works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    (MRI HOURS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) Geneva North Building
    2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
  3. 3
    Ati Physical Therapy
    1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 468-1400
  4. 4
    Vero Orthopedics
    1155 35th Ln Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-2330
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 20, 2018
    I have gone to Dr. Popp for almost two years. He has been professional, caring and takes time to answer every question I have had. He shared with me my status. Dr. Popp preformed my surgery, cervical discectomy with fusion. In my opinion Dr. Popp is a miracle worker. I am/was thankful to have Dr. Popp as my doctor and surgeon. I am shocked and saddened that he is no longer with Fox Valley Orthopedics. In my opinion FVO has done itself a major injustice by letting Dr. Popp go.
    Denise Pettit in South Elgin, IL — Jan 20, 2018
    About Dr. Craig Popp, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336110006
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California Medicine Of Spinal Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ of IL
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

