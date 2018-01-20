Dr. Craig Popp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Popp, MD
Dr. Craig Popp, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Fox Valley Orthopedics2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
(MRI HOURS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) Geneva North Building2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400
Ati Physical Therapy1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 468-1400
Vero Orthopedics1155 35th Ln Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-2330Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
I have gone to Dr. Popp for almost two years. He has been professional, caring and takes time to answer every question I have had. He shared with me my status. Dr. Popp preformed my surgery, cervical discectomy with fusion. In my opinion Dr. Popp is a miracle worker. I am/was thankful to have Dr. Popp as my doctor and surgeon. I am shocked and saddened that he is no longer with Fox Valley Orthopedics. In my opinion FVO has done itself a major injustice by letting Dr. Popp go.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- University Of Southern California Medicine Of Spinal Fellowship
- Univ of IL
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of California At Berkeley
