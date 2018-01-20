Overview

Dr. Craig Popp, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Popp works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.