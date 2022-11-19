Overview

Dr. Craig Polinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Polinsky works at Palm Beach Digestive Associates in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.