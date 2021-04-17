Dr. Craig Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
-
2
Wilmette521 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 998-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate his professional approach, direct without giving too much information; expects the patient to take responsibilty for what he/she wants to know.
About Dr. Craig Phillips, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1588618516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
