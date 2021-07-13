Overview

Dr. Craig Petry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Petry works at Wyndhurst Family Medicine in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Staunton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.